Robert Hargraves
1d

Start nuclear power in Mozambique. Its $2 billion Mozal aluminum smelter will close in 2026 for lack of 950 MW electric power from South Africa's utility, Eskom. This will end 2,500 jobs and $1 billion of aluminum exports. Build two 1 GW nuclear power plants and export half the power back to South Africa over existing transmission lines. Investors BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi, already writing down this asset, ought to consider saving it while investing in nuclear power. Adopt a copy of the rational UAE regulations that led to cheap power there. https://hargraves.substack.com/p/drowning-in-nrc-documents

SmithFS
12h

As, Robert Hargraves stated, Africa definitely needs economical nuclear reactors for its industrial power supply. The West has done an awful thing by not fast tracking reactors like the Thorcon and Copenhagen Atomics reactors and floating Nuclear power plants for supplying Africa's electricity needs. The Financial Oligarchs in the West are largely the people responsible for preventing Africa's rise out of poverty.

Apart from that the best energy source for Africa is based upon Methanol. A lot of rural Africa uses biomass --> charcoal for basic cooking & heating. An extremely inefficient and eco-destructive method. Conversion of any biomass or carbonaceous feedstock to Methanol is an ancient process and makes a convenient, clean burning liquid fuel. The easiest fuel to transport, spills are benign, fire hazard is much less, far cheaper to transport by pipeline than natural gas. Burns as clean as natural gas, with a higher efficiency, but is entirely convenient for powering vehicles, cookstoves, furnaces, gas turbines, hot water and remote generators.

Most of Africa can't afford expensive diesel, imported using unavailable foreign currency. Locally produced methanol, from coal, stranded gas or any biomass can be produced for 15 cents per liter.

Solar/batteries is far more expensive electricity and once again relies on unavailable foreign exchange.

Best method for the mostly rural population is methanol fueled, spark ignition, high compression engines driving generators. Which can be augmented with batteries and solar panels. Operating in microgrids by community based cooperatives.

The Nobel Prize winning chemist, George Olah, analyzed all the potential replacements for Oil & Gas and determined Methanol would be the best solution. And wrote a book on the subject: Beyond Oil & Gas: The Methanol Economy. That is especially true for a largely rural economy, like most of Africa.

You can make Methanol directly from any biomass, via distillation, about 10X the amount per tonne of biomass of corn ethanol, produced by fermentation. And yet the US pushes energy negative corn ethanol. China is building many new Coal-to-Methanol big plants. They produce it for 15 cents/liter and use it to replace coal for cooking fuel, heating and both light vehicle, and bus/truck/ship/ferry transport. A big reduction in emissions.

An optimized methanol spark ignition engine can substitute for a diesel engine at 1.5X torque/liter displacement, 40% more compact, ~10% more efficient with a much wider island of high efficiency than the diesel engine, as well as much lower emissions. And methanol burns at higher efficiency than natural gas in gas turbines. With lower emissions. Methanol being the easiest fuel to store, with spills having minimal environmental effect, it mostly evaporates and the rest can simply be diluted with water, where numerous bacteria feed on it.

