Lack of abundant, reliable, and affordable energy is holding back Africa’s minerals sector. Across mineral-rich countries, skyrocketing electricity prices and shortfalls in power supply have raised operating costs, sent mining companies scrambling to secure alternative sources of power, and in some cases even shuttered mining operations.

When these energy challenges make the headlines, the conversation usually centers impacts on western countries’ supply-chain security or ‘green transition’ efforts. What gets far less attention: the strains that power challenges are placing on current mining operations and the gigantic negative impacts on the African economies themselves.

Africa’s mining struggles are power and economic struggles

Sub-Saharan Africa’s mining sector, valued at over US$108 billion, is so central to many countries’ economies that its performance shapes overall economic health. In many countries, the sector accounts for half of all exports and the majority of foreign direct investment. Mining contributes a significant share of GDP and makes up a disproportionate portion of the local revenue base of many African countries. As a result, the sector’s struggle to secure reliable, affordable electricity inevitably becomes a national and regional economic struggle.

Electricity shortages in mining → 3 ways African economies lose out:

Power constraints are defining Africa’s mining present and future

As the world debates future pathways to supply-chain diversity, costly and unreliable power is already costing African jobs, revenue, and deepening the continent’s vulnerabilities and economic prospects. Africa’s mineral wealth may, in theory, fuel the world’s energy future, but without abundant and affordable power to fuel these ambitions, extraction will falter and any downstream opportunities — for African economies and global supply chains alike — will vanish. African policymakers must therefore insist that energy policy sits at the core of mining policy. If Africa is to maintain current mineral production, let alone expand it, international partners must also advance energy abundance.

Written by Meron Tesfaye, Rushaiya Ibrahim-Tanko, and Katie Auth, originally published on February 4, 2026, on The Energy for Growth Hub website.

