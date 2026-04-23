Fuel import bills are forcing governments to choose between raising prices and expanding subsidies. When global oil prices rise, fuel import costs increase because African countries are price takers in global markets with no ability to negotiate lower rates. Governments must either raise pump prices (politically costly) or expand subsidies (fiscally costly).

As of March, Egypt’s pound has lost 7% of its value since the start of the war as Suez Canal revenue declined due to decreased traffic, creating a feedback loop where currency depreciation makes fuel imports even more expensive.

In April, Zambia suspended fuel taxes for three months, forfeiting $200 million in revenue at a time when the country is restructuring debt and trying to reduce its budget deficit.

The test will be whether governments can maintain these subsidies beyond a few months, or if fiscal reality forces politically painful price adjustments that could trigger unrest.

