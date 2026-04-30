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Tsholofelo Pooe's avatar
Tsholofelo Pooe
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Your analysis is partially correct. Yes EAF has improved but not significantly compared to 2022. The major reason for no load shedding is significant permanent demand destruction. Peak utility supply was in 2014 - if Eskom had to meet that level of demand we would have load shedding. So it is not really a success story. Y

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