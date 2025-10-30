The Hubstack

The Hubstack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
Oct 31

This article comes at such a crucial time for development in Africa. I particularly loved your point about the AfDB becoming a 'truth-teller,' distinguishing between credible nuclear ambitions and fantasy. That kind of clear, logical guidance is exaclty what's needed to avoid wasted effort and ensure real, sustainable progress for the continet. Really insightful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Energy for Growth Hub · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture