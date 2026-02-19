Across Africa, interest in nuclear power is real and growing — and so is the noise surrounding it. This digest brings together three recent Energy for Growth Hub pieces that offer grounded, evidence-based perspectives on the technology, addressing the questions worth asking: How real are the security risks? What should countries considering nuclear power know? And what should we actually be debating when it comes to nuclear in Africa?

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station ( Eskom )

How risky is nuclear power, really?

→ Dispelling the Overblown Security Risks of Nuclear Exports — Jessica Lovering and Hamna Tariq, January 26, 2026

Security concerns are often the first argument critics raise when nuclear energy is discussed — but are they grounded in reality? This piece takes a data-driven look at nuclear security risk narratives and explains why many fears are overstated, what the real risks actually are, and how countries can responsibly navigate nuclear exports.

What should countries considering nuclear know?

→ So, You Want to Go Nuclear? — Daniel Johansson and Hamna Tariq, February 11, 2026

Interest in nuclear power is one thing; readiness is another. With nuclear technology gaining attention and development banks becoming open to nuclear power, lots of countries have a choice to make: Should they add nuclear power to their future mix — and how? Drawing on the experience of the 31 countries that currently operate nuclear plants, this summary details some initial lessons for countries weighing the nuclear option.

Enough hoopla — what should we actually be talking about?

→ Let’s Get Real About Nuclear in Africa — Todd Moss and Hamna Tariq, February 17, 2026

Africa’s nuclear ambitions are real. Many of the announcements driving headlines are not. This piece calls out the three patterns doing the most damage: capacity targets that dwarf existing grids, timelines that ignore years of required preparation, and nuclear being pitched as a fix for basic energy access. The continent’s nuclear potential speaks for itself — hoopla only gets in the way.

