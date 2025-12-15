The Hubstack

November 2025

October 2025

The African Development Bank has a fresh chance to bet on nuclear
With Africa’s energy demand projected to double by 2040, more countries on the continent are turning to nuclear power — whether they are ready for it or…
  The Energy for Growth HubW. Gyude Moore, and Marli Kasdan
Can AI Demand Generate Power for Africa? Three Big Questions We’re Asking
The power-hungry AI boom could reshape energy infrastructure globally, but remains fixated on the wealthiest countries. Meanwhile, Africa sits at an…
  Hamna TariqDaniel Johansson, and The Energy for Growth Hub
Make Electrons Generic Again (MEGA)
Why the next leap in Africa’s energy story must be about agency, not just access
Published on Kibao  
Utilities and Regulators Take Note: Reliability Investments Pay Off
New research in Senegal uses actual customer behavior, rather than often-used hypothetical projections, to show that low-cost reliability upgrades…
  Jeffrey HaeniMeron Tesfaye, and The Energy for Growth Hub

September 2025

