Africa’s Industrial Growth Needs Abundant Power
A new initiative to break the continent’s low-productivity cycle
Dec 15
Meron Tesfaye
W. Gyude Moore
The Energy for Growth Hub
Which Development Finance Institutions Should Open Up to Nuclear Next?
The World Bank lifted its nuclear prohibition in June 2025. The Asian Development Bank followed suit in November 2025. Yet other agencies retain legacy…
Dec 11
Marli Kasdan
Daniel Johansson
The Energy for Growth Hub
Green Hydrogen for Africa’s Food Security?
The Wrong Solution for the Right Problem
Dec 4
Meron Tesfaye
The Energy for Growth Hub
November 2025
Energy-for-development funders have a culture problem… Maybe that’s a good thing.
So many of our biggest obstacles are cultural, not technical. That gives me hope.
Published on Aid Interrupted
Nov 13
Rings of Growth
How Mining Can Drive Energy and Jobs
Nov 6
Meron Tesfaye
Todd Moss
W. Gyude Moore
The Energy for Growth Hub
October 2025
The African Development Bank has a fresh chance to bet on nuclear
With Africa’s energy demand projected to double by 2040, more countries on the continent are turning to nuclear power — whether they are ready for it or…
Oct 30
The Energy for Growth Hub
W. Gyude Moore
Marli Kasdan
Can AI Demand Generate Power for Africa? Three Big Questions We’re Asking
The power-hungry AI boom could reshape energy infrastructure globally, but remains fixated on the wealthiest countries. Meanwhile, Africa sits at an…
Oct 23
Hamna Tariq
Daniel Johansson
The Energy for Growth Hub
Make Electrons Generic Again (MEGA)
Why the next leap in Africa’s energy story must be about agency, not just access
Published on Kibao
Oct 16
Utilities and Regulators Take Note: Reliability Investments Pay Off
New research in Senegal uses actual customer behavior, rather than often-used hypothetical projections, to show that low-cost reliability upgrades…
Oct 9
Jeffrey Haeni
Meron Tesfaye
The Energy for Growth Hub
September 2025
How Argentina Cut Battery Costs Through Transparency
Argentina just completed one of the world’s most transparent utility-scale battery storage auctions, delivering a masterclass in how governments can…
Sep 23
Mohamed Rali Badissy
The Energy for Growth Hub
The Little Agency That’s a Big Deal for Energy Infrastructure
How the US Millennium Challenge Corporation is Leading on Energy Security
Sep 23
Casey Dunning Davis
The Energy for Growth Hub
GERD’s Big Growth Test
Why Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam Must Look Beyond Generation
Sep 23
Meron Tesfaye
The Energy for Growth Hub
